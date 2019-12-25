Greater Noida: 20-year-old booked for taking lewd pictures of mother’s friend, blackmailing her

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 23:51 IST

A 35-year-old Bulandshahr resident, who visited her friend in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, has filed a complaint alleging that her friend’s 20-year-old son has shot objectionable photos of her bathing and that he was allegedly blackmailing her, the police said.

The police have filed an FIR in this regard and are trying to arrest the suspect.

The victim, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), said she suspects the man secretly placed a spy camera in the bathroom, the police said. “Last week, I visited the house of an old friend, and then returned to in Bulandshahr,” she said, adding that on December 22, her friend’s son Jatin (20) called her on her cellphone and said he had secretly filmed her in the bathroom.

“He started blackmailing me saying he has objectionable pictures of me. He demanded that I get intimately involved with him, failing which he would post these photos on the social media,” the complainant said.

To further pressure her, the suspect shared other women’s nude photos and videos with the complainant. “He was pressuring me to succumb to his demands. I took some screenshots of the photos. Later, he deleted them. I feel that he has captured my photos while I was bathing,” she said in the complaint.

The woman said she also told her friend about the issue, but the suspect continued blackmailing her, after which she approached the police. The woman has urged the police to help her delete the objectionable content allegedly available with the suspect.

Surajpur station house officer Jitendra Deekhit said the police have registered a case against the suspect under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage woman’s modesty).

“The woman alleged that she was blackmailed over objectionable content. We have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.

The suspect did not take calls for a comment on the issue.