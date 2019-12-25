e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: 20-year-old booked for taking lewd pictures of mother’s friend, blackmailing her

Greater Noida: 20-year-old booked for taking lewd pictures of mother’s friend, blackmailing her

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 23:51 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old Bulandshahr resident, who visited her friend in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, has filed a complaint alleging that her friend’s 20-year-old son has shot objectionable photos of her bathing and that he was allegedly blackmailing her, the police said.

The police have filed an FIR in this regard and are trying to arrest the suspect.

The victim, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), said she suspects the man secretly placed a spy camera in the bathroom, the police said. “Last week, I visited the house of an old friend, and then returned to in Bulandshahr,” she said, adding that on December 22, her friend’s son Jatin (20) called her on her cellphone and said he had secretly filmed her in the bathroom.

“He started blackmailing me saying he has objectionable pictures of me. He demanded that I get intimately involved with him, failing which he would post these photos on the social media,” the complainant said.

To further pressure her, the suspect shared other women’s nude photos and videos with the complainant. “He was pressuring me to succumb to his demands. I took some screenshots of the photos. Later, he deleted them. I feel that he has captured my photos while I was bathing,” she said in the complaint.

The woman said she also told her friend about the issue, but the suspect continued blackmailing her, after which she approached the police. The woman has urged the police to help her delete the objectionable content allegedly available with the suspect.

Surajpur station house officer Jitendra Deekhit said the police have registered a case against the suspect under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage woman’s modesty).

“The woman alleged that she was blackmailed over objectionable content. We have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.

The suspect did not take calls for a comment on the issue.

top news
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities