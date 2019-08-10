Green Corridor from Pune on NH4 for flood relief material

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:30 IST

PUNE: A ‘green corridor’ on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway will be created to transport relief material to the flood affected in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said here on Saturday.

He said that once the flood waters recede and the highway becomes operational, a ‘green corridor’ would be created by reserving one lane to transport relief material swiftly.

Even presently, trucks and tankers with essential materials are going to Sangli by road, but there is no connectivity to Kolhapur as yet, he said.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:30 IST