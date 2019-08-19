Greens see red as corporation readies to hand over ‘Hindon Eco Park’ for RRTS project

cities

Ghaziabad: The executive-committee of the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation on Monday cleared a proposal for handing 4,000 square metres (sqm) of land, belonging to the Hindon Eco Park, to national Capital region transport corporation (NCRTC) for development of an electricity sub-station for the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project. The move evoked sharp response from environmentalists as the park is located under a designated green area, which was designated as ‘forest’ under Master Plan – 2021.

The city forest area is located near the GT Road, opposite to the river Hindon Metro station, and has seen protests by activists in the past following dumping and burning of huge amount of garbage and filthy water from a major city drain overflowed into the greenery and allegedly resulted in destruction of hundreds of trees in 2008. Gauging the sensitivity of the issue, the then officials of the civic body had removed the solid waste and developed the park.

“The proposal (for handing over the land for RRTS) was cleared by the executive committee. However, we will adhere to norms and nothing will be done against norms. The state administration will be taking decision over the issue,” said Dinesh Chandra, Ghaziabad municipal-commissioner.

The Hindon Eco Park is one of several land chunks for which proposals has been prepared by different Ghaziabad agencies and will be put before the state administration during an upcoming meeting.

According to the town planning department officials, only 5% of the total plot area of green areas can be used for developing services or for erecting temporary structures.

“The plan for the sub-station will have to be sanctioned and the land use of the area will also need a change, as per process. Maximum usage is of 500 square metres and not more,” said an officer from the Ghaziabad development authority’s town planning department.

However, environmentalists expressed displeasure over the move.

“I had moved into a public interest litigation at the Allahabad High Court and the petition is continuing. The court, in its interim directions in October 2012, had directed for cementing of the overflowing drain, and also for construction of a sewage treatment plant to disallow any untreated sewerage flowing into river Hindon from the drain. However, the directions are yet to be complied with and have resulted in further damage to green areas,” said councilor Rajendra Tyagi, who is the petitioner in the case.

“The court had also directed for status quo over the area. If there is any attempt to hand over the park, we will move court,” he added.

City-based environmentalist Akash Vashishtha said he will move the National Green Tribunal if there is any attempt to hand over the green area.

“It is a clear violation of the Master Plan norms. The area, since 2008, has been lying vacant and no agency ever bothered to plant trees here. The park was developed at a cost of about Rs 4.5 crore. If there is any attempt to hand over the land, I will move the green court,” he, added.

Under the RRTS project, the NCRTC requires land for construction of stations, depots and also for developing the corridor of the project over 82 km of distance between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The work for the first stretch to be taken up for construction has initiated between Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:37 IST