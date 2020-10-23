e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GSSS Sekhewal gets 10 new classrooms

GSSS Sekhewal gets 10 new classrooms

The firm had earlier provided new furniture and established a computer lab for the school. As per information, the new facilities cost around Rs 1.75 crore.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Forced to sit in congested rooms for years on, students of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sekhewal, have a reason to rejoice as their school has got 10 new classrooms, a staff room, a water cooler and new washrooms for boys, girls and the physically challenged—all thanks to the Vardhaman Group, a city-based textile firm.

The firm had earlier provided new furniture and established a computer lab for the school. As per information, the new facilities cost around Rs 1.75 crore.

The school had 750 students in the previous session and as per the officials, 750 more enrolled in the school this year after finding out about the construction of new classrooms. At least 500 new students have come from private schools.

A special event was organised to hand over the new facilities to the school management. The event was attended by district education officer (DEO) Swaranjit Kaur, area counsellor Manpreet Grewal and Ludhiana (North) MLA Rakesh Pandey. From the Vardhman Group, joint managing director Neeraj Jain and director DK Sindwani were in attendance. They encouraged the students and the staff to make optimum use of the new infrastructure.

School principal Naresh Kumar and district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur thanked the firm for their efforts.

top news
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In