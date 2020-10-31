Guard injured in attack on mining inspection team in Ambala, one booked

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:30 IST

A guard was injured in Ambala’s Naraingarh when some tractors tried to run over a mining team that was on inspection duty, the police said on Saturday.

The team, comprising three special arms guards, led by mining guard Jai Parkash was checking for illegal mining along the Begna river in Choti Kohdi village of Naraingarh. “When we reached the area, the drivers fled away and unloaded sand from moving tractors. Two of them tried to flee through village lanes, but were surrounded by villagers and special guards Sukhdev Singh and Rajiv Singh from both sides,” Parkash said.

“Sukhdev managed to save his life, but Rajiv received a lot of internal injuries. The drivers even tried to strangle him. One Kamal, his brother and a few unidentified men attacked us,” he alleged. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Mines and Minerals Act.

After the incident, the team inspected the areas near Roon river in Sangrani village on Saturday and found some discrepancies.

Another FIR was lodged under the Mines and Minerals Act on the complaint of mining officer Bhupinder Singh, who told the police that some unidentified men were loading gravel in a trolley but unloaded it when the team arrived.

“The men fled towards Sangrani, but photos and videos of tire marks of the tractor were taken for identification,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday arrested Raj of Panchkula and Ashok of Naraingarh in an illegal mining case dated August 5.