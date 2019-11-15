Guards arrested for stealing 308 mobile phone displays from employer’s office

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:55 IST

Noida: Surajpur police arrested on Thursday evening two guards working at a phone screen manufacturing company in Surajpur after the duo, along with another guard, were captured on camera while opening the office and stealing phone displays.

The suspects were arrested from Durga roundabout in Greater Noida by the police acting on a tip-off. The arrested persons have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, of Aligarh, and Krishnapal, of Badaun, both are living on rent in Greater Noida.

According to the police, the incident took place late Tuesday. The suspects along with another guard entered the company office and stole around 308 display screens of android mobile phones. The guards had the keys to the office so they didn’t face any trouble in entering.

“The suspects were captured by cameras entering the office and stealing display screens. One display screen costs around ₹6,000 and they stole around 308 android phone screens,” Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

On Wednesday morning, when the company staff reached office, they found the screens missing and complained to police. The suspects were identified from the CCTV footage and a case was registered against them under Section 381 (theft) of the IPC.

“On Wednesday, we got a tip-off from an informant about the movement of the suspects following which they were arrested from Durga roundabout. We are on the lookout for the third guard,” Dikhit said.

In another incident Friday, Surajpur police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in multiple mobile phone snatching incidents in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The suspects were arrested after a tip-off from an informant. The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil alias Bebe, a resident of Bilaspur; Izlaal, a resident of Sikanderabad; and Shahnawaz, a resident of Meerut. The three were living on rent in Surajpur.

According to the police, the suspects have accepted their involvement six mobile snatching crimes in the last six months. Police suspect that four or five more people are part of the gang which is involved in snatching incidents. The arrested men were later booked for loot under the IPC.