Guest houses not adhering to norms will be shut: Officials

Gurugram Three days after notifying the new guest house policy in the state, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that establishments that do not adhere to these norms would be shut.

KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, said that the new norms are flexible and have done away with the restrictions on the number of guest houses in a sector, but these need to be followed in letter and spirit.

“The government wants to streamline the functioning of these guest houses across the state, including Gurugram. Establishments violating the rules will be shut,” Pandurang said.

The department is also planning a survey to ascertain the number of such establishments, and to check adherence to the norms.

As per the Millennium City Guest House Association, which is the apex body for guest houses, there are around 2,500 to 3,000 guest houses across the city. The majority of these are operating from within the residential areas in both government and private colonies, say residents.

Taking residents’ problems into consideration, the new policy stipulates that a guest house can only be set up on service lanes of sector roads and can’t be located inside sectors, to avoid problems to residents. The size of a guest house should also not be less than 500 square yards and the owner of the plot has to get the change of land use permission (CLU) from authorities concerned.

Residents of various colonies have often complained to the authorities regarding the unchecked operation of the guest houses, which puts immense pressure on infrastructure. “These are commercial entities operational in residential areas and they put immense pressure on water, power, roads and other utilities. The security of the residents is also compromised,” said Sanu Kapila, former president, Nirvana Country residents’ welfare association.

Sushant Lok-1 in Sector 43 has around 50 to 60 illegal guest house operational in C-block and it has put a lot of pressure on services and utilities, allege residents. “Every such building houses 30 to 40 guests. Excess air-conditioning puts a load on power lines and transformers get damaged,” said Dr AK Nagpal, a resident, adding that garbage disposal is also a major problem.

Members of the Millennium City Guest House Association welcomed the new policy as it would streamline the guest house business, but admitted that the rules will push many out of business. The association said that restricting guest houses only to sector roads and fixing the minimum plot size to 500 sq yard would be disastrous for the trade. “There are roughly 2,500 to 3,000 guest houses in the city and they provide around 25,000 to 30,000 rooms. If these rules are implemented, not more than 20% will survive,” said Jaideep Ahuja, president of the association.

Ahuja said that the Haryana government should emulate the Delhi Master Plan and allow guest houses on 18-metre roads as in Delhi and also reduce the size restriction. “There are few sector roads in the city and the majority of guest houses are on smaller plot sizes. If relief is not given, there would remain a grey area,” said Ahuja.

RS Bhath, the district town planner, said the policy has been formulated looking into various aspects and it would be implemented. “The establishments that don’t adhere to the norms will be closed,” he said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 21:27 IST