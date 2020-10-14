Gupkar Declaration: Farooq & Co will face grave ramifications if agenda bleeds Kashmir again: J&K BJP chief

cities

Reacted sharply to the meeting between NC president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina has warned the trio of “serious ramifications if they tried to push their anti-India Gupkar agenda to bleed Kashmir again”.

On August 22, six regional and national parties unanimously resolved to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were “spitefully short-sighted” and “grossly unconstitutional”.

However, Raina said, “Articles 370 and 35A will never be restored. It murdered the human rights of communities like Gujjar-Bakarwals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Paharis, women, Valmikis and the west Pakistan refugees.”

In a video message on the party’s twitter handle, Raina claimed that Gupkar Declaration is nothing but a pro-Pakistan and anti-national agenda. “The people of J&K have nothing to do with it. They have already trashed it,” he said.

Raina added that the three leaders were trying to shield themselves to save their skins and hide their sins.

“People of J&K want peace, brotherhood and development. Whosoever tries to conspire and pursue Gupkar agenda will not be spared,” he said, adding that Articles 370 and 35-A meted out gross discrimination to west Pak refugees, Gujjars-Bakerwals, SCs/STs, Valmikis, women and nationalist people in J&K.

“Articles 370 and 35-A gave birth to separatism and terrorism. It will never come back. It is a history now. These conspirators are again trying to bleed Kashmir, but we won’t allow them to succeed in their sinister designs. We will not allow their Gupkar agenda and won’t let them vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir again,” he asserted.

Raina said the Gupkar agenda has been coined in Kashmir in an attempt to hoodwink the people and for Farooq and company to save themselves. “But people know that when they were in power, they committed sins with impunity,” he said.

“If Farooq and Mehbooba dare bleed Kashmir via their hidden agenda, they will have to face serious ramifications,” he said concluding the two-minute video.