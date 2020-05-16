e-paper
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van

The van was sent to border village Dorangla to help residents withdraw cash from their accounts

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The ATM van at border village Dorangla in Gurdaspur district on Saturday.
The ATM van at border village Dorangla in Gurdaspur district on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Gurdaspur Central Co-operative Bank Limited on Saturday launched a mobile ATM van in the district for people’s convenience.

Gurdaspur cooperative societies’ deputy registrar Balwinder Singh said here on Saturday that under the directions by Punjab minister for cooperation and jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, this step has been taken for the convenience and safety of the customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the ATM van was sent to border village Dorangla on Saturday to help the residents withdraw cash from their accounts.

The bank authorities accompanying the ATM van also distributed masks and sanitizers to the villagers, while maintaining social distancing during transactions with the customers.

