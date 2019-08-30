Guru Nanak birth anniv: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims from Sept 1

chandigarh

Pakistan will start a month-long visa process from September 1 for Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries who plan to attend the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in November.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by the Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee (RTHC) during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar. “Visa process for the Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries will start from September 1 and complete by September 30 in connection with 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12,” Sarwar said.

Talking to reporters, Sarwar said: “Pakistan will complete the Kartarpur corridor Project by November regardless of India’s willingness to work on it or not. The Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan will be facilitated in every way.”

He said the work on setting up a “tent city” in Nankana Sahib would begin next week and funds have been provided for the completion of a road from Sucha Sauda to Nankana Sahib. Special shuttle service will be started from the Wagah railway station to the birth place of Guru Nanak, he said.

Pakistan and India are still discussing the modalities regarding opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikhs. The corridor will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak.

On Sunday, Pakistan said it was committed to complete the Kartarpur corridor despite tense ties with India.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories on August 5. Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

