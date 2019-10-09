e-paper
Gurugram: 13-year-old found pregnant, accuses two neighbours

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 13-year-old girl, who was found to be pregnant by doctors at the Civil Hospital on Tuesday, has accused two neighbours of raping her, the police said. The suspects, both adults, are allegedly on the run and police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations to track them.

According to the police, the minor, a student of a government school, met at a man, at a grocery store near her house, who propositioned her but she turned him down. The man then threatened to harm her brother, following which she agreed to speak with him, the girl’s mother told the police. In the second week of July, the suspect allegedly took her to his room while she was returning home from school, threatened her and raped her.

The police filed a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the two suspects at Sector 50 police station on Tuesday.

Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a call from Civil Hospital on Tuesday regarding the admission of a minor who was found pregnant. A team of the Sector 50 police was sent to the hospital. “The doctors informed us that she was pregnant and she revealed her ordeal before her parents in the hospital. She has alleged that two of her neighbours raped her on multiple occasions,” he said.

The girl’s mother alleged that a cousin of the accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood, also repeatedly raped her, according to the police.

Deswal said that the victim, on Tuesday, had complained of abdominal pain. “She was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors found she was two months pregnant,” he said.

The police said they informed the Child Welfare Committee members on Wednesday and the team would counsel the girl. They added that the medical reports are still awaited, following which the doctors will abort the child if she is medically fit. Police said both the accused are adults, although their exact age is yet to be confirmed.

