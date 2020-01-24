Gurugram: Man booked for impersonating NRI, selling HSVP plot fraudulently

cities

Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked a person for allegedly impersonating an non-resident Indian (NRI), the owner of a plot, before the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and also allegedly filing a false civil writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2017 with the intention to fraudulently sell the plot owned by the London-based NRI. The case was registered against Rajesh Yadav, a resident of sector 10-A, Gurugram under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered at the Sector 14 police station after the matter was investigated by the economic offences wing (EOW), said the police.

According to the complaint, the suspect allegedly impersonated as Vikram Bahl, who hails from Delhi and is an NRI, and tried to sell his plot fraudulently by posing as its owner before the HSVP. He also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking an alternative plot from the authority. It was only when a chance email was sent by the HSVP to the father of Bahl that he came to know of the alleged fraud and he approached the authority and the court.

An SIT constituted by the Gurugram police, on the direction of the court, found during investigation that the suspect had allegedly entered into an agreement to sell the plot in Sector 43 for an amount of Rs 2 crore. The buyer had also allegedly paid him an amount of Rs 1.75 crore but neither the sale deed was registered nor the money given to them. It was after this that the buyers approached the police and got a case registered against original owner Vikram Bahl, not knowing that the suspect had duped them, said a police officer.

After coming to know about the alleged fraud, Bahl approached the high court and sought quashing of the case registered against him in the court and was granted relief, the investigation found.

Inspector Jasvir, station house officer of the Section 14 police station, said that the matter was investigated by the EOW and on its recommendation the case was registered against the suspect. “The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 14 police station and it is being investigated by the EOW,” he said.