1 dead, 1 injured as auto topples while trying to avoid bike near Iffco Chowk

A 29-year-old man died and four others were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in toppled while trying to avoid a speeding motorcyclist near Iffco Chowk on Monday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, Amrendra Kumar, of Narayanpur Bihar’s Siwan who lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 45, was seated in the front, to the driver’s left and sustained severe injuries as the vehicle fell on him. He died during treatment on Tuesday evening, while the auto driver, Sant Ram, 59, is undergoing treatment for severe injuries at a private hospital in Sector 47. Police said that the rest of them were discharged after treatment.

“A motorcyclist came near the autorickshaw and overtook it suddenly. In an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcycle, Ram turned the autorickshaw sharply to the left, which caused it to topple. Ram’s condition was also critical. He and Kumar had got trapped beneath the autorickshaw, resulting in severe head injuries,” Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said.

Investigators said that the incident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday when the commuters were heading from Dundahera to Iffco Chowk. Passersby rushed the passengers to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, and Ram and Kumar were referred to another facility due to severe injuries.

Turan said that Kumar’s elder sibling, Rahul Kumar Pandit, recorded his statement on Tuesday. “We have recorded his statement and carried out an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhita at DLF Phase-2 police station. In case the driver or the family allege foul play, we will register an FIR,” he said.

Kumar’s body was handed over to his family on Wednesday. He was an engineering graduate and worked as a data analyst with a renowned male grooming brand in Udyog Vihar Phase-2.