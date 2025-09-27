1 injured as lift ceiling collapses at Sector 102’s Suncity avenue

The roof of a lift in Suncity Avenue Society in Sector 102 collapsed on Thursday night, leaving one injured. The roof of a lift in Suncity Avenue Society in Sector 102 collapsed on Thursday night.

Residents said the lift was not functioning properly for a few months, and that repeated complaints to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) were ignored. “Both the lifts of the tower have been giving trouble for a long time. A few months ago, there was even a loud thud from one of the lifts operating in the building, but RWA did not pay any heed to it,” said a resident of tower H, where the incident took place.

When contacted, Dhananjay Jha, RWA president of the society initially denied that any such incident had taken place. Later, he acknowledged the incident but denied any injuries. He added that an investigation into the lift roof collapse has been initiated.

“Dirty politics is being plotted to tarnish the management’s image,” Jha said.