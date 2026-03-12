Chandigarh, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Thursday said that the state government under the National Health Mission has designated 100 health institutions in the state as first referral units to strengthen secondary healthcare services. 100 health institutions designated first referral units in Haryana: Minister Arti Singh Rao

The initiative aims to provide better and timely medical facilities, particularly to people living in rural and remote areas, so that patients with serious conditions can receive prompt treatment, she said.

Rao said that these FRUs are being developed to provide 24-hour emergency services. Important facilities such as maternity services and newborn care and blood storage will be made available at these centres.

This will help ensure immediate and effective medical assistance in emergency situations related to mothers and newborn babies, she said.

The health minister said that these FRUs will serve as an important link between primary health centres and tertiary hospitals.

The government is giving special focus to strengthening infrastructure at these centres, deploying specialist medical staff, and making the referral system faster and more effective.

She further said that through this initiative, the state government aims to bring a significant reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Haryana.

With the strengthening of these FRUs, pregnant women and newborns will receive timely and quality treatment, which will improve the reach and quality of health services across the state, she said, according to an official statement.

Out of the 100 health institutions designated as FRUs in the state, five institutions are in Ambala district.

Apart from this, four are in Bhiwani, two in Charkhi Dadri, five in Faridabad, five in Fatehabad, four in Gurugram, five in Hisar, six in Jhajjar, six in Jind, four in Kaithal, six in Karnal, five in Kurukshetra, four in Mahendragarh, five in Nuh, four in Palwal, four in Panchkula, four in Panipat, four in Rewari, four in Rohtak, five in Sirsa, five in Sonipat and four government health institutions in Yamunanagar district have been designated as FRUs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.