13 members of Kaushal gang held for extorting money from Gurugram shopkeepers

Thirteen people, suspected to be members of gangsters Kaushal-Amit Dagar gang, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from shopkeepers in Khandsa Mandi and nearby areas after threatening them with violence, said senior police officers. The suspects were arrested from Sector 31. (HT Photo)

Police said the gang led by gangster Kaushal is active in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining the gang’s background, police said between 2017 and 2019, Kaushal operated from Dubai and extorted money from businessmen, industrialists, bookies, property dealers and owners of hospitals. His close aides were managing the gang in India and carrying out criminal activities, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Atul Khatana, Manish Bhati, Suraj Singh, Sujit alias Bhulet, Anil Kumar, Rakesh Yadav, Anand Kumar, Ravi Chaudhary, Purna Chand, Pawan Kumar, Rahul alias Billa, Niranjan Singh and Jaiprakash alias Jay. They were arrested from Sector 31, said police.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said these suspects used to fix the prices of vegetables at Gurugram’s Khandsa Mandi, forcing commission agents and traders to sell vegetables at high prices. They used to extort lakhs of rupees from shopkeepers. “In March, the police got information about an incident in which five to six persons, using the names of gangsters Kaushal and Amit Dagar, extorted ₹3,000-4,000 from every shopkeeper at Khandsa Mandi. An extortion case was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station and teams were formed to conduct an investigation,” he said.

Dahiya said during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the gang members possessed several commission agent’s licences, and were involved in extortion. Previously, in a similar case, Sandeep, alias Bandar, a wanted criminal carrying an arrest reward of ₹1 lakh, was arrested on June 24 by the crime unit of Sector 39 police station. Illegal weapons were seized from his possession. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested by the Gurugram police in such cases,” he said.

On July 15, police had arrested Twinkle, wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar, on the charge of extortion. Police said she was also part of the gang and used to threaten commission agents who did not follow the fruit and vegetable prices dictated by her.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!