150+ women join 9km night bike rally for road safety in Gurugram

Over 150 women, including police officers, participated in a 9km night bike rally in Gurugram on Friday to promote road safety and encourage sensitivity among commuters, residents said on Saturday. Riders highlighted poor lighting, isolated stretches and breakdown risks, calling for stronger night surveillance and commuter sensitivity. (HT Photo)

The rally, flagged off at around 9pm by Arpit Jain, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), began at Hero Traffic Safety Park, proceeded to Galleria Market in Sector 28 and returned via Sector 29 road, organisers said. Participants completed the route in about an hour without incident.

Organised by Hero MotoCorp in association with Haryana Police and Raahgiri Foundation, the initiative aimed to promote “confidence mobility” among women riders and underline “collective responsibility” for safer roads. “Such initiatives send a decisive message that our roads belong to every citizen, at every hour,” said DCP Jain.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan also joined the rally, riding a motorcycle alongside Gurugram police officers. As part of the initiative, fourteen women traffic police officers were felicitated for their “exemplary” contribution to safe mobility, officials said.

“Participants were provided safety equipment, including BIS-certified helmets and reflective jackets. Strict guidelines were issued in advance to not stop midway, overtake or break formation. Pre-ride vehicle checks and the stretch clearance were also conducted to shape a culture of safety,” said Latika Taneja, head of corporate affairs and CSR, Hero MotoCorp.

Participants said the rally highlighted concerns faced by women commuters. “I was riding for the purpose of making the city’s roads safer for women. Often, we commute through isolated stretches with poor lighting without any signs of immediate assistance in cases of even minor breakdowns,” said one participant. Another said rising road rage incidents can feel more threatening at night.

“When women move freely and safely, the community moves forward with them. Our patrolling teams increase surveillance during the evening and they maintain zero tolerance towards harassment or aggressive behavior. Strict instructions have been given to patrolling units to provide immediate support during breakdowns and accidents,” said DCP Mohan.