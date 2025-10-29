15-year-old boy stabbed near Faridabad school after fight over cricket bat

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times by a classmate and his associate outside his school in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony, Sector 50, on Tuesday, following a petty dispute over a damaged cricket bat, police said.

According to investigators, the victim, a Class 9 student of a private school, and the accused classmate lived in the same locality near the school. The two had been involved in minor arguments earlier, police said. “While playing cricket very recently in their locality, the victim had probably damaged the bat of his classmate,” said Randhir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Dabua police station.

Police said that, around 1.30pm, as the victim stepped out of the school to return home, he was intercepted by the classmate and another youth. “For revenge, the classmate roped in his associate, who waited near the school entrance. As soon as the victim moved away from the gate, the associate stabbed him four times, in the chest, abdomen, and forearm,” Singh said.

The two suspects fled after the assault and are currently on the run, police added.

School staff rushed the injured boy to a private hospital, alerted his family, and informed the police. The victim is undergoing treatment in the ICU, and doctors have described his condition as stable, officers said.

Based on the boy’s statement, an attempt to murder case has been registered against the classmate and his associate at Dabua police station, officers aware of the case said, adding that none have been apprehended yet.