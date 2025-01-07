18-year-old stabbed to death in F’bad for intervening on behalf of neighbour

A group of around eight people allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Faridabad on Monday when he tried to intervene in a fight for his neighbour, police said on Tuesday. At least seven of them have been booked and are currently on the run. A group of around eight people allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Faridabad on Monday when he tried to intervene in a fight for his neighbour, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

According to police, the deceased was Ayush (goes by single name), a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad’s Sector 28 and a first-year student of computer science stream in a private college.

Investigators said that the incident took place near Sarurpur industrial area in Sector 53, where Ayush’s neighbour Varun Kumar, 18 works. “Varun worked in a factory in Sarurpur and had an argument on some issue with a coworker on Monday evening. He had called his brother Umesh, who took Ayush and another friend Golu to the factory for resolving the dispute,” Sameer, station house officer of Mujesar police station said.

On reaching there, an argument broke out between both sides which soon snowballed into a scuffle and one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed Ayush thrice in the chest, abdomen and waist. Umesh and Varun took Ayush to BK hospital in Faridabad, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and on the complaint of Ayush’s father Satyanarayan Mahto, an FIR was registered againstseven people -- three unidentified -- under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mujesar police station on Tuesday.

The inspector said that Ayush’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Tuesday and raids were being carried out to nab those involved in his murder.