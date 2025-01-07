Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18-year-old stabbed to death in F’bad for intervening on behalf of neighbour

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram:
Jan 08, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Investigators said that the incident took place near Sarurpur industrial area in Sector 53, where Ayush’s neighbour Varun Kumar, 18 works

A group of around eight people allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Faridabad on Monday when he tried to intervene in a fight for his neighbour, police said on Tuesday. At least seven of them have been booked and are currently on the run.

A group of around eight people allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Faridabad on Monday when he tried to intervene in a fight for his neighbour, police said. (FILE PHOTO)
A group of around eight people allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in Faridabad on Monday when he tried to intervene in a fight for his neighbour, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

According to police, the deceased was Ayush (goes by single name), a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad’s Sector 28 and a first-year student of computer science stream in a private college.

Investigators said that the incident took place near Sarurpur industrial area in Sector 53, where Ayush’s neighbour Varun Kumar, 18 works. “Varun worked in a factory in Sarurpur and had an argument on some issue with a coworker on Monday evening. He had called his brother Umesh, who took Ayush and another friend Golu to the factory for resolving the dispute,” Sameer, station house officer of Mujesar police station said.

On reaching there, an argument broke out between both sides which soon snowballed into a scuffle and one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed Ayush thrice in the chest, abdomen and waist. Umesh and Varun took Ayush to BK hospital in Faridabad, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and on the complaint of Ayush’s father Satyanarayan Mahto, an FIR was registered againstseven people -- three unidentified -- under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mujesar police station on Tuesday.

The inspector said that Ayush’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Tuesday and raids were being carried out to nab those involved in his murder.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On