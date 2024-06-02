 2 arrested in Ashok Bihar, Gurugram for killing man after meeting on social media - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
2 arrested in Ashok Bihar, Gurugram for killing man after meeting on social media

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Jun 03, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Investigators, aware of the case, said that the deceased’s limbs were bound and his mouth was gagged using his clothes

Two of three suspects were arrested on Saturday evening for the murder of a 40-year-old man, whose body was found bound by hand and mouth in Ashok Vihar Phase III, police said on Sunday. The suspects had befriended the victim, identified to be Ajay Tiwari, a Sector-18 resident, on social media and allured him to meet in person, said police, adding that the third suspect is absconding.

According to police, the victim, worked as a security guard in a private firm near his residence, was murdered by the three accused on May 22 following a dispute, after which they fled the scene. The incident was reported to police control room after commuters spotted the body next morning. Investigators, aware of the case, said that the deceased’s limbs were bound and his mouth was gagged using his undergarments and clothes.

Three days after the murder was reported, Tiwari’s body was identified by his wife, who reported him missing at the Sector-18 police station on May 26, said an investigator associated with the case, on condition of anonymity. Following the identification, a murder case under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar) Naveen Sharma revealed that the arrested men were identified as Harsh (single name) of Sohna and Himanshu Kumar of Mahalaxmi Garden in Rajendra Park. The third suspect, Pawan Kumar, who was also involved in the murder is still on the run.

Harsh, who is around 20, had sent Tiwari an online request earlier on May 22 which was accepted by the deceased, Sharma said. “They had decided to meet in night. After Tiwari’s duty ended at about 10pm, he reached the spot to meet Harsh. However, two more suspects were also present. Soon, a dispute broke out following which the trio murdered Tiwari and fled,” added the ACP.

“The duo was on police remand till Tuesday for detailed interrogation. We are trying to ascertain how the friendship took place via the social media platform. However, it is clear that Harsh had sent Tiwari an online request and then allured him for a meeting,” said Sharma.

News / Cities / Gurugram
