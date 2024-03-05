 2 employees of food delivery firm killed in accident in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
2 employees of food delivery firm killed in accident in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2024 10:31 PM IST

A speeding canter hit their bike from behind in the early hours of Monday and then fled from the scene, leaving the men dead

Two employees of a food delivery company were killed in an accident in Gurugram’s Bajghera near the Dwarka Expressway after a speeding canter hit their bike from behind in the early hours of Monday, police officers said on Tuesday. The deceased men were returning from their office after conducting an audit when the accident occurred, they added.

The deceased men were identified as Bunty Kumar and Akash Singh. (Representational image)

According to the complaint filed by Aamir Khan, a resident of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh and an employee of the food delivery company, on Sunday night, he and his friends Bunty Kumar, Chandra Singh, and Akash Singh went to their office on different bikes to conduct an audit for the company. After completing their work, Akash and Bunty went home together.

“At 2.30am Akash and Bunty’s bike was hit by a canter at Ram Chowk, Bajghera due to which Bunty and Akash died on the spot. The canter driver fled from the scene,” said Khan

An FIR was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 283 (obstruction in public way), and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station on Monday.

“We handed over the bodies to their relatives after an autopsy on Monday and we are conducting an investigation and scanning CCTV footage to identify the driver and the vehicle,” said Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer.

