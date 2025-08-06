2 Gurugram crime branch officers killed, 2 hurt in Hamirpur road crash

Two personnel of Gurugram Police’s crime branch were killed and two others critically injured after their official vehicle rammed into an overloaded tractor-trolley on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district late Sunday night, police said on Monday. The mangled remains of the crashed car. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh (45), a resident of Tumbaheri, and constable Amit Kumar, 34, of Sitaram Chowk, both from Jhajjar district. The injured were assistant sub-inspector Indrajeet, 40, of Dabaoda Kalan, Jhajjar, and head constable Rajesh Kumar, 38, of Hardai, Bhiwani, who was driving the vehicle. All four were posted at the Sector 40 crime branch unit, officials said.

The incident took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday near Ghamouri village, under Rath police station jurisdiction, while the team was en route to Chhattisgarh for conducting raids in connection with a case registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram, police added.

According to ACP (Crime) Mukesh Kumar, who rushed to the spot, the situation was being monitored closely. “Autopsies of the two deceased were completed. The bodies were being brought back to Gurugram and will arrive by late Monday night. Their families have been informed, and tributes will be paid at Gurugram police lines on Tuesday,” he told HT.

The tractor-trolley, reportedly overloaded with iron angles and rebars, was ahead of the police vehicle after overtaking it moments earlier, said the ACP. “The police team had stopped to ask for directions. After restarting, Rajesh was trying to merge onto the main carriageway when the tractor driver suddenly braked. In an attempt to avoid collision, Rajesh swerved sharply but ended up hitting the trolley. The rebars and iron angles pierced the vehicle, causing the fatalities and injuries,” he said.

Police said the impact left the police vehicle mangled beyond recognition. Commuters alerted local authorities, and rescue workers rushed to the scene, taking the injured to a government hospital where SI Sanjay and constable Amit were declared brought dead.

The ASI was later shifted to a private hospital in Kanpur due to the severity of his injuries, while Rajesh Kumar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hamirpur.

The tractor driver fled the scene, but the tractor-trolley and the wrecked car were seized. Based on a statement from the injured head constable, an FIR was registered at Rath police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.