2 injured in F’bad shop fire succumb to injuries

Days after a fire at a lubricant shop in Faridabad left 37 people injured, one of the two shop owners and his employee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday, police said. Police identified the deceased persons as Abhishek Monga, 37, a Sector-23 resident, and his employee Pradeep Kumar, 21, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the shop — Kalka Lubricant Trading Company — was owned by Monga and his father Vijay Monga, 65.

“The father is also undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital. Nikhil Monga, 44, the deceased owner’s cousin who owns a steel company, is also receiving treatment there,” Yadav said.

Dr Jayant Ahuja, Faridabad chief medical officer, said that at least four more victims, who had been admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals, were still in a critical condition. “These victims suffered from 50% to 70% burn injuries from the explosions of the oil and chemical-filled drums,” he said.

Ahuja added that at least three more survivors had been admitted to the Badshah Khan civil hospital in Faridabad, and they were reportedly stable. While others admitted to various private hospitals in Faridabad are also reported to be stable, he said.

On Monday evening, a fire broke out at one of the five CNC machines of Shiv Steel Company, which was located within the same premises as the lubricant shop in Sector 23. Both the shops didn’t have a no-objection certificate from the fire department, said officials.

At least 37 people, including three policemen and two firefighters, sustained burn injuries from the fire. Police said at least 10 victims, including sub-inspector Ravi Kumar, firefighters Bhuvi Chand and Ranvir, and the shop owners, suffered burn injuries of up to 50% or more and were undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital and AIIMS-Delhi.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against the owners and managers of both the units under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means) and 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mujesar police station on Monday night.