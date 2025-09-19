2 members of interstate burglary gang nabbed by Gurugram police

Two members of an interstate gang were caught from Kalka Garhi in Delhi for allegedly committing more than 19 heists in the city impersonating corporate firm employees, police said on Thursday. The two suspects. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspects used to act as mute and deaf when stopped or caught to mislead others and only targeted PGs, hostels and other such accommodation facilities to steal electronic gadgets mainly laptops, phones besides watches and cash. These gadgets were sent via courier services to Chennai where costly parts were taken out and smuggled to Nepal and other countries.

The suspects were identified as C Babu and Prabhu (goes by single name), both in their early 20s. The duo were arrested by a crime branch team led by inspector Narender Sharma on Wednesday. They hailed from Bodaguttapalle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district and were active in Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the national capital region for the last five years.

The duo had decamped with two laptops and a mobile phone after sneaking inside a PG in DLF Phase-III on September 9 whose investigation led to their arrest.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the duo disclosed there are dozens more members of the gang from Bodaguttapalle and neighbouring villages who are active in NCR.

“One set of members carried out reconnaissance to identify target buildings. Other sets of suspects, including the arrested duo, wore masks, formals mainly crisp white shirts, black trousers and black shoes to enter these PGs and hostels between 3am and 6am and decamp with valuables from rooms which were found open,” he said.

According to police, the suspects used to enter the houses early in the morning when the corporate employees used to be asleep and only kept their doors open for the househelp to enter and leave.

Turan said the duo used to return to Delhi, pack all the gadgets in boxes and used courier or railway mail service to send them to their counterparts in Chennai.

Investigators said that the two suspects have confessed their involvement in at least 19 more thefts committed in the city in the last two months from where more than 60 laptops and mobile phones were stolen. The duo was produced before city court on Thursday after which they were forwarded to judicial custody for now but will be taken on the police-remand soon for further investigation.