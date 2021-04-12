2 notorious robbers arrested in Bareilly

Police arrested two members of a gang in Bareilly on Sunday for allegedly taking security guards hostage, and robbing copper and aluminum from several factories in Sector 10, Manesar, and Kherki Daula. The suspects have been targeting over 50 factories and robbing raw material worth crores of rupees over the past few years, police said, adding that they had announced a cash reward of ₹5,000 for information leading to their arrest.

The district court on August 4, 2020, had declared both the suspects — identified as Mumtaz alias Nanuka, and Babloo, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh — as proclaimed offenders. They lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 10, according to the police.

We received a tip-off from Bareilly on Saturday, following which the crime unit, Sector 40, formed a team to nab them, said the police.

The suspects were arrested from Bareilly, where they had gone to meet their families.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects and four other members of the gang robbed raw material and wires worth crores from the industrial area over the years. “They robbed two factories in March 2013 and left the city. Several raids were conducted, but we couldn’t find them. Four other members of the gang were arrested from different areas of Uttar Pradesh, but these two, who were arrested on Sunday, were on the run,” Sangwan said, adding that the suspects had been targeting industrial areas and took security guards hostage.

“They used to target factories at isolated stretches and entered the area late in the night. They loaded the robbed raw material in a tempo, and later sold it to a Delhi resident who is yet to be identified,” he said.

According to the police, the suspects have robbery and dacoity cases registered against them at several police stations. The suspects used to escape the city following each crime and used to return to their village after a few months.