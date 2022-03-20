20-yr-old illegal weapons dealer held; arms, ammunition seized
The police here nabbed a 20-year-old on charges of supplying illegal weapons and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday.
Abhishek alias Gabbar alias Kalu, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the crime unit, Sector 17, at Panchgaon Chowk here on the Delhi-Jaipur highway late on Saturday night, they said.
He was in Gurugram to supply weapons. The police have secured his remand for a couple of days, the officials said.
Abhishek has studied up to Class X and he began dealing with illegal weapons after his father's death, they said.
“Twenty five country-made pistols and two live cartridges, which he carried in a bag, have been seized. We are questioning the accused and it will be clear during the investigation as to how many times he has supplied the weapons, and who his suppliers and buyers are… our teams are conducting raids to nab his other associates”, Rajiv Deshwal, DCP (crime), said.
Police at the Sector 17 station here said they were tipped off about Abhishek, who was en route to Gurugram to supply illegal weapons, late on Saturday. On the basis of this information, a team led by inspector Narendra Chauhan reached the highway, where they spotted him while he was awaiting a ride. During frisking, they recovered the pistols and live cartridges, the DCP said.
