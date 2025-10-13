21-yr-old killed as iron rods fall on him after truck hits trolley in DLF-3
The victim, Rohit from Uttar Pradesh, was crushed under iron rods after a truck hit a loaded trolley at a construction site. Police said the driver was injured.
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:33 AM IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
A 21-year-old man died after a truck rammed into a trolley and a bundle of iron rods fell on him from the trolley near a construction site in DLF Phase 3 on Saturday.
The deceased Rohit (single name), originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, worked as a labourer at the same construction site. He was standing near the trolley which was to enter the basement of the site when the accident took place. “A truck came from behind and collided with the trolley loaded with iron rebars, causing the rods to dislodge and fall on Rohit, leaving him trapped under the heavy load,” a police officer said.
The accident occurred around 4pm on Saturday. Rohit’s family also worked at the same site, police said.
“He was recruited to the site where the incident happened. Bystanders pulled him out and took him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the police officer informed.
According to investigators, Rohit had lost a lot of blood while he was being taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck also sustained injuries and was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment. “The family of the deceased was informed about the incident and further action will be taken once a formal statement from the family is recorded,” said Sandeep, station house officer, DLF Phase 3.
The body was sent for an autopsy on Sunday, he added.
