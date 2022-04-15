22 held for duping job seekers of over ₹1.25 cr in last 6 months: Police
The Cyber Cell of Gurugram police has arrested a total of 22 people, including nine women, running a fake call centre involved in duping hundreds of job seekers of over ₹1.25 crore in the last six months, an official said on Friday.
The police also seized 21 computers, 27 mobile phones, one laptop and ₹38,000 in cash during their raid on the call centre operating from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5, in the millennium city, he said.
Following the arrests, the police let out 19 of them on bail and produced three key accused before the court which remanded them in police custody for further interrogation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. Detailing the modus operandi of duping people by the fake call centre, Sangwan said the accused ran a fake website called placement.com and secured details of job seekers from some genuine employment guidance websites.
After securing job seekers’ details, the website people would call them up, offering them various non-existent jobs for which they would first seek a sum of ₹6,500 for registration and then another sum of ₹28,000 for the verification of their documents and other credentials, the ACP said.
They would subsequently demand another sum of ₹89,000 as commission for the job, the offer letter for which was to be delivered on the payment of the sum, ACP Sangwan said.
The ACP said during the questioning of the accused persons, they have confessed that they duped people of over ₹1.25 crore in the last six months alone.
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
