23 candidates in fray for Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat

Three candidates took back their nominations on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, which has left 23 candidates in the fray for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, the district administration said. Deputy commissioner Nishant Yaday said that these candidates have now been called for a meeting on Friday with the general and police election observers where they will be apprised about rules and regulations, expenditure management and election protocol. Union Minister of State and BJP Gurugram parliamentary constituency candidate Rao Inderjit Singh addresses a public meeting at Naharpur village in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram said that five candidates form recognised state and national parties, nine from registered political parties and nine independents will fight for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat. “The names of all the 23 candidates contesting the elections will be listed on the ballot paper and EVM in the order of Hindi alphabet. The information of which will be pasted on the notice board outside the district election office,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The candidates who withdrew their candidature on Thursday include Balwan Singh, Rahul Thakran and Soni Hemlata.

Gurugram Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest with Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP, Raj Babbar from Congress and Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria mainly fighting the electoral battle with large scale campaigning. The BJP candidate has won the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat twice candidate while Babbar has been a three time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. This is the debut election of singer Fazilpuria

There are nearly 25 lakh voters in Gurugram Lok Sabha, who will decide the fate of these candidates on May 25, when the constituency goes to polls in the sixth phase of general elections.

Deputy commissioner Yadav said that under the registered election symbols of recognized national and state political parties, Rao Inderjit Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party has been given lotus flower symbol,

Indian National Congress candidate Raj Babbar has been allotted hand print,

the symbol of Key has been given to Jannayak Janata Party candidate Rahul Yadav, Elephant has been allotted to Vijay Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party and glasses to Sorab Khan from Indian National Lok Dal.

He also said that on the same pattern candidates of registered political parties and independents have been allotted their symbols.

Yadav also said that a meeting of these 23 candidates and their elections agents will be held on Friday with the general and police observers at mini-secretariat to discuss model code of conduct, preparation of election expenditure ledger, polling and counting agents and observers will also give them information about the rules set by the Election Commission of India.

In a related development, the district administration said that if the 23 candidates have any criminal case registered against them, then they would have to get this information published in newspapers and electronic media thrice till May 23. This information will have to be shared with their political parties who will publish the same on their website, it added.