23 dengue patients found in Gurugram since February

Twenty-three people have been diagnosed with dengue in Gurugram since February 2024, health department officials said on Saturday. While no deaths were reported, 10 patients required hospitalisation, they added. MCG carries out fogging at officers colony no-2 civil lines near Vijayant Udhyan Tikona Park in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Last year, 278 cases of dengue and a death were reported during February to October, said officials.

Since February, officials have collected 3,500 samples for dengue and performed 900 rapid tests. Dengue larvae were found in 200 houses since February, prompting authorities to issue 6,027 notices under the Municipal Bye-laws Act of 1973, Section 214.

Wazirabad, Bhangrola, Nakhrola, Badshahpur Village, Bhondsi, and Bhorakalan are among the most affected areas.

“Many patients are from these areas who have been diagnosed with viral-like symptoms, which most likely indicate dengue. Since these are the city’s most marginalised areas, residents here don’t have proper sanitation, and use of contaminated water is one of the major reasons behind the issue ,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

He added that local authorities such as the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have been directed to do more fogging in at-risk areas to control the disease.

The health department has taken several steps to stop the spread of disease such as releasing gambusia fish — which eat mosquito larvae — into 196 water bodies in areas such Wazirabad, Farukhnagar, Nakhrola, Badshahpur, and Bhondsi.

“I would suggest people wear full sleeves clothes and use mosquito repellents. It is also crucial for people to not take their health lightly in case they have symptoms of fever, joint pain, skin rashes and severe headache. The moment they experience these symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor,” added Dr Yadav.