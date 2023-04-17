Gurugram: At least 25 cars belonging to residents of a condominium in Sector 67 which were parked outside the premises were damaged by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday, Gurugram police said. Miscreants break windshields of at least 25 cars parked in Sec 67

Police said that the incident took place between 1.30am and 2am. Two armed suspects had reached the spot and vandalised the cars by breaking their windscreens with rods, beer bottles and stones.

Investigators said there is no parking space inside the condominium premises due to which the residents park their cars in paid parking areas managed by private contractors near a commercial complex just opposite the housing society.

Investigators said residents had alleged that the suspects were wearing marks and targeted only those cars which were in the parking lot of the commercial complex.

As per police, the residents suspect that the private contractor running paid parking may be involved in the incident. They have also expressed their suspicion on the private agency providing security to their condominium as they had asked the residents not to park the cars near the commercial complex, police added.

Kanwal, a resident of the condominium said, “The security agency is not providing us with any help. They are refusing to take responsibility for the incident. Their guards said that they did not see the suspects, nor did they hear any noise”.

Kshitiz, another resident, alleged that he had come out with his dogs to take some items from his car when he spotted two suspects smashing the windshields.

“They had covered their faces and pelted stones at me when I tried to approach them. Our guards refused to help me citing that the incident took place outside the condominium,” Kshitiz said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said they have received a few complaints from the residents. “We are in the process of registering an FIR. Necessary action against the suspects will be taken and they will be nabbed soon,” he said.