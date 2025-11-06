26-yr-old Delhi woman’s body found in Gurugram’s Sector 21

The body of a 26-year-old Delhi woman who had been murdered was discovered at a rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 21, police said on Wednesday. Neighbours told police the woman had been nearly seven months pregnant. According to police, a man she was allegedly in a relationship with and who is now on the run is a prime suspect in the murder. Neighbours told police the woman had been nearly seven months pregnant.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Anguri Devi, hailed from Kapashera in Delhi, and had been living at the accommodation in Udyog Vihar’s Dundahera for the last few months, separately from her husband. Police believe she was either strangled or throttled to death. However, they are waiting for an autopsy to confirm this as well as when she was killed.

Police believe she was killed earlier this week. The last time her neighbours had seen her was on Friday evening when she was washing clothes.

Her body was discovered Tuesday evening after a neighbour spotted blood seeping through the gap of the main door of the two-bedroom home onto the landing of the floor where the victim lived.

The neighbour immediately alerted the building caretaker Dilip Kumar, who contacted the police control room for help.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Udyog Vihar police station, said that the main door had been locked from outside. Once police broke the lock open, they found the woman’s body hidden beneath a bed, he said, adding that perhaps the blood had leaked out because of decomposition.

“Looking at the condition of the body it seems either she was strangled or throttled to death. From the autopsy, it will be clear how she was murdered,” Kumar said.

The body has been sent for autopsy and police are in the process of registering a murder case.

Kumar said the victim lived separately from her husband, who had been among the suspects. “However, police were able to reach him easily on the phone,” said Kumar, and the husband denied having met the woman or being in contact with her since Friday.

“We are still quizzing him,” the inspector added.

Police say the woman had been in a relationship with another man, after she separated from her husband over a year ago. The man, police say is on the run, is now a prime suspect.

Police believe the suspect entered the building late on Friday or Saturday to avoid being spotted and fled the same way after committing the crime. They said none of the neighbours had seen anyone arriving or leaving her room.

The caretaker, Dilip, said the families in the building had been smelling a foul stench for the past two days. “Some of the women had even checked for dead rodents in their rooms but didn’t find anything,” he said.

They were all under the impression that the victim was not at home since the door was locked from outside. “However, when a woman spotted a stream of blood on the floor, she alerted me,” Dilip said.

Inspector Kumar said that the police had collected footage of at least four CCTV cameras around the spot to ascertain the identity of the suspect who had entered her room.

“We will nab the killer soon after which the motive will become clear. The body was sent for an autopsy. We are in the process of registering a murder case against an unidentified suspect,” he added.