29 fire incidents in Gurugram on Diwali night, no injuries reported

Altogether 29 fire calls were received from various parts of Gurugram on Diwali night, including two major incidents, one at a warehouse in Rathiwas, Manesar, and another at a photo sudio in Shivpuri, Sector, which required hours of firefighting, officials from the fire department said on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

According to officials, the alert about the warehouse fire, spread across four acres, was received around 7.32pm on Monday. Fourteen fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, including one from Rewari district, one from Maruti India Limited’s manufacturing plant, four from Manesar, and two from Pataudi.

Lalit Kumar, fire officer of the Manesar fire station, said it took more than eight hours to bring the flames under control. “The entire warehouse was gutted, which later collapsed, worsening the situation. Old electrical and electronic equipment were stored inside for extraction of precious metals,” he said. Kumar added that the cause of the fire remains unclear. “Since the establishment was completely destroyed, we could not ascertain the source of ignition. One tender was kept stationed at the site to prevent re-ignition,” he said.

In the second major incident, a photo studio in Shivpuri caught fire early Tuesday morning. The alert was received at 2.48am, officials said. “Seven tenders were pressed into action, and the fire was doused after nearly one and a half hours of operation,” said Narender Singh Yadav, fire officer of Bhim Nagar fire station. “An electrical short circuit on a pole near the shop ignited its flex board, which spread flames into the shop’s first and second floors,” he added.

In another incident, a footwear godown in Sector 28 caught fire at around 8.08pm on Monday. Three tenders from the Sector 29 fire station managed to control the blaze in one hour and fifty minutes, officials said.

Apart from these, minor fires were reported from several locations across the city. A tent house in Sector 31, multiple huts in Chakkarpur (Sector 28), and a house in Sector 47 were among those affected. Most of the remaining calls were related to garbage dump fires triggered by firecracker debris, officials said.