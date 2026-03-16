3 booked, 968 fined in Gurugram drive against drink driving this month so far

The district traffic police have booked three motorists and fined another 968 for driving while intoxicated during the first two weeks of March, officials said on Sunday. (Representative image)Traffic teams deployed across the city to catch offenders. Vehicles impounded and repeat violators warned of licence suspension by the RTA. (HT Archive)

FIRs were registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (acts done so rashly or negligently that they endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 185 (driving or attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act, against three drivers after they were found driving above the legally permissible limit of 30 mg of alcohol, officials said, adding that their vehicles were also impounded.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said in February, “We directed the regional transport authority (RTA) in Gurugram to temporarily suspend the licenses of commuters driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The DCP added that surprise checkpoints are being set up at sensitive spots to curb drink driving and deter habitual offenders.

Officials said special teams of senior traffic police officials were deployed at identified places with strict instructions given to them not to spare any repeat offenders.

“In one of the cases, a 49-year-old man was found driving seven times above the safe alcohol limit,” the senior traffic police official said.

Police said the licenses in such cases are suspended by the RTA for three months and the final challan amounts are decided by the local courts.