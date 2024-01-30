30 assault 10 security guards who took their job at Gurugram construction site

Thirty men who were recently fired from their job as security guards at an under-construction township in Gurugram assaulted ten security guards who were hired in their place, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The 30 suspects were contracted to provide security and supply water and construction materials for a real estate project in Dhunela. (Representational image)

Two of the suspects were detained hours after the incident but not arrested because they were injured in the assault and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the remaining suspects are at large, they added.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The incident occurred at 1.30pm on Monday in Gurugram’s Dhunela, said investigators.

The 30 suspects were contracted to provide security and supply water and construction materials for a real estate project in Dhunela. However, the real estate firm recently terminated their services and hired another private security firm and contractor, which engendered resentment among the suspects, said Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (south).

“At least 30 bouncers working at the site earlier barged inside the premises on Monday and assaulted the security guards who replaced them. Both sides were armed and opened fire,” said DCP Jain.

Two suspects — Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Irshad — both aged 28, were detained from Dhunela on Monday night but could not be arrested because they were admitted to the government hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.

DCP Jain said they were conducting an inquiry to identify all the suspects. “We were also scanning CCTV footage. Once Asif and Irshad are declared medically fit, we will take action against them,” he said.

A first information report was registered against three named suspects and several unidentified people at Bhondsi police station on Monday night under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 379B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or hear of hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.