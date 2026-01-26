3,000 police deployed at 52 checkpoints for Gurugram R-Day

Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for intensifying checks at 52 checkpoints across the city during the Republic Day celebrations on Monday. Security personnel check a vehicle amid high alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Gurugram on Sunday. (PTI)

This year, the Republic Day events are being organised at five locations in Gurugram: Tau Devi Lal Stadiums in Sector 38 and Sohna, Shaheed and Freedom Fighters Memorial Stadium in Manesar, New Grain Market in Haily Mandi, and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sector 43.

To strengthen surveillance at the venues, drones are being used for videography and photography, officials said, adding that security monitoring will be intensive in and around the event locations.

As part of the arrangements, 11 permanent checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints have been set up. Officials said 55 personnel have been deployed at permanent checkpoints while 277 have been stationed at the additional special checkpoints. Besides, traffic police have set up 41 checkpoints to regulate vehicular movement.

Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora said teams from police stations, police posts, crime branch and intelligence wing have also been deployed. Police said a three-layer security check is in place for entry into event venues, with personnel equipped with necessary security gear.

Traffic police has be deployed to ensure smooth movement, and route diversions may be implemented depending on the situation, officials said.

“We will also monitor illegal activities involving drones and balloons. An anti-drone team has been deployed to keep close watch on unauthorised drones. Drone-based surveillance exercises, including videography and photography, were conducted on Sunday at the Sohna venue as part of preparedness,” said Arora.