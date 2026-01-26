3,000 police deployed at 52 checkpoints for Gurugram R-Day
Over 3,000 police personnel are deployed at 52 checkpoints in Gurugram for Republic Day, utilizing drones for surveillance and ensuring security.
Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for intensifying checks at 52 checkpoints across the city during the Republic Day celebrations on Monday.
This year, the Republic Day events are being organised at five locations in Gurugram: Tau Devi Lal Stadiums in Sector 38 and Sohna, Shaheed and Freedom Fighters Memorial Stadium in Manesar, New Grain Market in Haily Mandi, and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sector 43.
To strengthen surveillance at the venues, drones are being used for videography and photography, officials said, adding that security monitoring will be intensive in and around the event locations.
As part of the arrangements, 11 permanent checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints have been set up. Officials said 55 personnel have been deployed at permanent checkpoints while 277 have been stationed at the additional special checkpoints. Besides, traffic police have set up 41 checkpoints to regulate vehicular movement.
Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora said teams from police stations, police posts, crime branch and intelligence wing have also been deployed. Police said a three-layer security check is in place for entry into event venues, with personnel equipped with necessary security gear.
Traffic police has be deployed to ensure smooth movement, and route diversions may be implemented depending on the situation, officials said.
“We will also monitor illegal activities involving drones and balloons. An anti-drone team has been deployed to keep close watch on unauthorised drones. Drone-based surveillance exercises, including videography and photography, were conducted on Sunday at the Sohna venue as part of preparedness,” said Arora.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.