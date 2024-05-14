30-year-old run over, dies in parking dispute at South City-2

A 30-year-old man died after being run over by an SUV driven by his neighbour in South City 2 at Sector 49 on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, as an issue over parking escalated and turned fatal, police said. The victim’s brother and mother were also seriously injured in the incident, they said. The trio was rushed to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared Rishab dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

Police said the SUV was allegedly driven by 32-year-old Manoj, who goes by a single name. He is currently on the run, they said. The deceased was identified as Rishabh Jasuja, and the injured as Ranjak Jasuja, 34, and Pratibha Jasuja, 61.

According to the version of events shared by the police, Jasuja’s help and Manoj arrived at the car park in the locality around 12.30am on Monday. Manoj got into an altercation with the help and demanded the cab be moved immediately.

As Ranjak tried to diffuse the tension, Manoj is alleged to have hit him on the head with a wooden bat and subsequently hit his mother also with the bat, a senior police officer said.

“Ranjak’s brother and mother also rushed to his rescue while Manoj’s family reached there from the other side. Manoj got inside his SUV and hit Rishabh, but he managed to cling to the bonnet to save himself. Manoj suddenly braked, resulting in Rishabh falling. He reversed the SUV and ran over him. The trio was rushed to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared Rishab dead,” the officer said.

Inspector Satyawan, station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said they have registered an FIR under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Manoj.

“Pratibha has received a grievous head injury. She is under treatment at a private hospital. Raids were going to trace and arrest Manoj and his associate,” he added.