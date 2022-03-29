Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 35-year-old man arrested for raping 16-year-old in Manesar’s Bilaspur village
Gurugram: The police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bilaspur village in Manesar after kidnapping her at gunpoint, said the officials on Monday
Published on Mar 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The incident took place around 2pm on Saturday, said the police, adding that the suspect stopped the girl when she was going to a nearby market in Manesar to buy a pen. He forcibly made her sit on his motorcycle at gunpoint.

According to the police, the suspect — a neighbour of the victim — took her to a secluded place in the village and raped her at gunpoint, too.

The police said the suspect also assaulted her when she resisted, which resulted in multiple injuries on her face and neck. The suspect later dropped the girl near a bus stand in Manesar, and escaped.

The minor somehow managed to return home, and informed her mother about the incident, said the police.

The victim’s mother later approached the police and submitted a complaint, on the basis of which, a case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manesar police station, according to the police.

The police conducted searches following this, and arrested the suspect.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Manesar police station, said that the mother complained that “the suspect assaulted her daughter and threatened her of dire consequences”. “The suspect is being interrogated,” he said.

