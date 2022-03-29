35-year-old man arrested for raping 16-year-old in Manesar’s Bilaspur village
Gurugram: The police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bilaspur village in Manesar after kidnapping her at gunpoint, said the officials on Monday.
The incident took place around 2pm on Saturday, said the police, adding that the suspect stopped the girl when she was going to a nearby market in Manesar to buy a pen. He forcibly made her sit on his motorcycle at gunpoint.
According to the police, the suspect — a neighbour of the victim — took her to a secluded place in the village and raped her at gunpoint, too.
The police said the suspect also assaulted her when she resisted, which resulted in multiple injuries on her face and neck. The suspect later dropped the girl near a bus stand in Manesar, and escaped.
The minor somehow managed to return home, and informed her mother about the incident, said the police.
The victim’s mother later approached the police and submitted a complaint, on the basis of which, a case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manesar police station, according to the police.
The police conducted searches following this, and arrested the suspect.
Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Manesar police station, said that the mother complained that “the suspect assaulted her daughter and threatened her of dire consequences”. “The suspect is being interrogated,” he said.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics