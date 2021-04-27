3,684 new cases, 10 deaths reported in Gurugram

The district on Tuesday reported 3,684 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active case tally to 29,682 and 10 deaths of patients, taking the toll to 446, according to the district health department data.

While officials of the health department said that they are working on the vaccine roll out plan for residents aged above 18 years of age from May 1, officials of the district administration will focus on enforcing containment measures in areas of large outbreak.

“In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, the authorities have identified large outbreak areas in the city to ensure strict enforcement. This will help in curbing the spread of infection. We are also working on a plan to roll out vaccinations after May 1 and training will be held on Wednesday at state level,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

According to the district health department data, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district reached 110,523.

Meanwhile, 1,310 Covid-19 patients recovered in the district on Tuesday, taking the tally of total recoveries to 80,395. The rate of recovery in the district stands at 72.74%, as per the data.

On the testing front, the health department collected samples from 11,535 persons, with results of 6,681 patients awaited.

On Tuesday, 705 beneficiaries took their first jab of the vaccines while 680 beneficiaries took their second dose, taking the total number of people vaccinated in the district to 467,844.