36-year-old held for killing neighbour over parking issue in Gurugram

The 36-year-old man who ran over his neighbour with a vehicle, killing him over a parking dispute at South City-2 in Sector 49, was arrested from Iffco Chowk on Thursday, police said. Investigators said Manoj Kumar fled the spot after the incident and was untraceable, following which the case was handed over to the crime branch. (Representational image)

Gurugram woman kills 8-yr-old son, arrested

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar alias Manav, a building material supply contractor in Gurugram.

Investigators said Kumar fled the spot after the incident and was untraceable, following which the case was handed over to the crime branch. Raids were carried out in Palwal, Delhi and other suspected places where Kumar could hide before he was finally nabbed from the city, police said.

In the incident, Manav is alleged to have run over 30-year-old Rishabh Jasuja around 12.30am on Monday. Rishabh’s brother Ranjak Jasuja, 34, and mother Pratibha Jasuja, 61, were also injured in the incident.

Gurugram nominees visit urban villages, intensify poll campaign

Police said Kumar had a dispute with his neighbours Ranjak and Rishabh as they ran a PG from their house and the vehicles of those living there blocked the road.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Kumar raised the parking issue a few times before with the duo. “On Sunday night, a household help of of Jasuja family returned in a cab and Kumar was also driving from behind, only to find the road blocked by the cab and the vehicles of those living in the PG,” he said.

School bus driver dragged out of vehicle in Gurugram,assaulted with helmet; 1 held

“He first picked up a fight with the servant and later with Jasuja family that resulted in a clash during which Kumar drove his SUV over the brothers in a fit of rage, killing the younger one,” Dahiya said.

Kumar’s associate assaulted the mother with a rod during the clash, causing a severe head injury to her, police said.