Gurugram nominees visit urban villages, intensify poll campaign

Gurugram: Sitting Gurugram MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Sunday reached out to the Punjabi community in the city and urged them to vote for the BJP as it was the only party, which could usher in development for Gurugram and the country. Singh, who was addressing the Punjabi Samaj Sammelan in Sector 17A said that the Punjabi community has played a key role in the transformation of Gurugram and Haryana. BJP’s Gurugram parliamentary constituency candidate, Rao Inderjit Singh, address a publiuc meet at Sector-17A near Iffco Chowk, in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering, the Gurugram MP said that Congress had imported a Punjabi candidate (Raj Babbar) from outside, and he was trying to create division among the people and seek votes in the name of his community. “The Congress has always misguided the people and abandons them after using their votes and support. I appeal to you to not get confused by their doublespeak and instead vote for development represented by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gurugram will go to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election that began across the country on April 19.

The Gurugram MP also said that he will focus on getting the Gurugram metro project completed, and the RRTS executed to provide good transit facilities to people over the next five years. “Our focus is to ensure all-round development of the area. We are seeking votes based on the plank of development and not on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” he said.

Singh said that the completion of the Dwarka expressway, the Sohna elevated road project, inauguration of the Delhi Mumbai expressway, upgradation of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway with a number of flyovers and underpasses, and completion of the KMP expressway were prime examples of development carried out in the district. “All these projects have changed Gurugram for good and will transform entire south Haryana. We have worked equally in every area,” he said, while speaking to the media later.

The Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness a triangular contest between Singh, Raj Babbar of the Congress and Rahul Yadav also popularly known as ‘Fazilpuria’ of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Congress candidate Raj Babbar, who also campaigned in the urban villages of Gurugram on Sunday, however, questioned the BJP and its candidate on the issues of development during his outreach programme. Babbar, who is also a Punjabi, has maintained that he is not an outsider but had come to stay for long.

Babbar wanted to know what the BJP government and its MP had done in the last 20 years. “Where is the development. The civic agencies are non-functional and they don’t perform. Garbage is strewn across the city, and the sanitation system does not work. Sewage is flowing in villages and colonies but nothing has been done,” he said, adding that not a single pillar of the metro has been constructed in the last 10 years by the BJP government.

While both the Congress and BJP candidates took pot-shots at each other, the JJP candidate from Gurugram, Rahul Yadav, on Sunday held a Town Hall meeting with residents and representatives of different condominiums and RWAs, during which he listened to the problems faced by urban voters.