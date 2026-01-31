39th Surajkund Int’l Crafts Mela 2026 commences in Faridabad

The 39th Surajkund International Self-Reliant Crafts Mela 2026 began at Surajkund in Haryana on Saturday, with Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan inaugurating the fair as the chief guest along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan along with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the mela’s inauguration. (Subhash Sharma/Hindustan Times)

Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, Egypt’s ambassador Kamel Zayed Galal, the partner country for this edition, Haryana ministers Vipul Goel, Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam, Union tourism secretary Dr Srivatsa Krishna, and Haryana tourism commissioner and secretary Dr Amit Agrawal were among those present at the opening ceremony.

The fair, which will continue till February 15, features handicrafts, handlooms, folk art, cultural performances and cuisines from across India and abroad, positioning Surajkund as a global platform for artisans and cultural exchange.

During the inaugural tour, the Vice President visited the Haryana pavilion, where he was accorded a traditional Haryanvi turban. He interacted with artisans at the Meghalaya-themed stalls, appreciated their craftsmanship, and observed cultural performances by participating states and countries. He also launched the Mela Saathi mobile application to assist visitors with navigation and information. Radhakrishnan was felicitated with a ceremonial conch and a painting depicting scenes from the Mahabharata.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan described the Surajkund Mela as a living symbol of India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, meaning the world is one family. He said the fair celebrates creativity, innovation and traditions that shape India’s cultural identity. Highlighting the role of artisans, he said initiatives such as the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme are empowering craft communities through skill development, financial support and market linkages. He added that the mela continues to attract large public footfall, making it both a cultural and commercial success.

Chief minister Saini said the Surajkund Mela represents a confluence of ancient heritage and modern vision, adding that the themes of “Local to Global” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” reflect the government’s focus on taking indigenous crafts to international markets. He said self-reliance also includes pride in culture and heritage. Saini welcomed Egypt as the partner country and Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya as participating states.

Haryana heritage and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma said international participation in the Surajkund Mela has been steadily increasing, with over 50 countries and nearly 700 delegates and participants taking part this year. He added that arrangements for security, transport and visitor facilities have been strengthened, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation serving as a co-partner to improve accessibility.