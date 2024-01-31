4 cops attacked by illegal miners in Nuh

Ten police officers were attacked by residents of a village in Nuh who were illegally mining stones from the nearby hills, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Sub-inspector Karan Singh of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau said that when their team arrived on the scene, they found a tractor and a JCB machine being used to mine the stones. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a police team, acting on a tip, arrived at Lingua Kalan in Nuh’s Punhana to stop illegal mining activity, they added.

Sub-inspector Karan Singh of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau said that when their team arrived on the scene, they found a tractor and a JCB machine being used to mine the stones. “We seized the tractor and JCB, but while we were returning to the police station, 15 local residents arrived on the scene and created a commotion. The village sarpanch instigated them and forcefully snatched the JCB machine from us. Some of us were injured in the attack,” he said.

Based on Singh’s complaint, a case was registered against at least 15-20 people at Punhana police station on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 379 (theft), and other provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Mine and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Punhana police station said they were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

A related incident occurred two weeks ago when four policemen were attacked by a group of miners and residents of another village in Nuh while attempting to stop two overloaded tractor-trailers ferrying illegally mined stones.