 4 cops attacked by illegal miners in Nuh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram / 4 cops attacked by illegal miners in Nuh

4 cops attacked by illegal miners in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Jan 31, 2024 11:11 PM IST

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a police team, acting on a tip, arrived at Lingua Kalan in Nuh’s Punhana to stop illegal mining activity

Ten police officers were attacked by residents of a village in Nuh who were illegally mining stones from the nearby hills, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Karan Singh of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau said that when their team arrived on the scene, they found a tractor and a JCB machine being used to mine the stones. (Representational image)
Sub-inspector Karan Singh of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau said that when their team arrived on the scene, they found a tractor and a JCB machine being used to mine the stones. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a police team, acting on a tip, arrived at Lingua Kalan in Nuh’s Punhana to stop illegal mining activity, they added.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Sub-inspector Karan Singh of the Haryana Enforcement Bureau said that when their team arrived on the scene, they found a tractor and a JCB machine being used to mine the stones. “We seized the tractor and JCB, but while we were returning to the police station, 15 local residents arrived on the scene and created a commotion. The village sarpanch instigated them and forcefully snatched the JCB machine from us. Some of us were injured in the attack,” he said.

Based on Singh’s complaint, a case was registered against at least 15-20 people at Punhana police station on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 379 (theft), and other provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Mine and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Punhana police station said they were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

A related incident occurred two weeks ago when four policemen were attacked by a group of miners and residents of another village in Nuh while attempting to stop two overloaded tractor-trailers ferrying illegally mined stones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On