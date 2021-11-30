46 shops in Gurugram sealed for operating without trade licence

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

At least 46 shops were sealed on Monday by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as their owners failed to procure a trade licence, officials said.

The shops were sealed in markets and malls located in sectors 10A, 42, 48, 49, and on Golf Course Road. On Saturday, the MCG had sealed 38 shops across Palam Vihar, sectors 4 and 9 for the same violation.

“Under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, all types of commercial establishments located within the MCG limits are required to obtain a trade licence. Continuous action is being taken by the MCG against commercial establishments operating without trade licence,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

The civic body was also supposed to carry out a sealing drive in the zone 2 on Monday. However, prior to the drive, about 50 shopkeepers of markets in sectors 22 and 23 approached the MCG to procure trade licence, the officials said, adding that they were directed to the civic body’s camp opposite the Civil Hospital for the paper work to get a licence.

Of 46 shops sealed on Monday, 27 were sealed in Sector 10A market, 10 in malls located in sectors 48 and 49, and nine shops in a mall in Sector 42 located on GCR.

The action against shops operating without a licence has gained impetus since Friday when the MCG commissioner had pulled up the taxation branch for lack of action on the matter. During the review meeting, it was pointed out that the MCG’s revenue collection has been hit due to laxity in issuing licences.

There are over 47,000 commercial properties in the MCG area. The MCG has issued notices to over 230 commercial property owners to procure trade licenses or else their properties will be sealed next month.