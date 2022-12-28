Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 6 suspects held from Ggm hotel for credit card scam

6 suspects held from Ggm hotel for credit card scam

Updated on Dec 28, 2022

Six suspects were arrested from a hotel on MG Road for allegedly cheating at least 300 people using a phishing website that was a replica of a prominent private bank, police said on Tuesday

ByDebashish Karmakar

Six suspects were arrested from a hotel on MG Road for allegedly cheating at least 300 people using a phishing website that was a replica of a prominent private bank, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the suspects used to target only credit card holders of the private bank by sending them text messages about getting cash rewards by redeeming reward points earned from transactions. They said that the gang purchased the bank’s credit card holders’ data from private agencies.

Investigators said that as soon as the victims fed their card details on the phishing site, the suspects got access to all their banking details and used them for transacting money in their wallets or bank accounts that were opened with forged documents.

According to investigators, the suspects used to book rooms in reputed hotels in Gurugram, Delhi and other neighbouring cities from where they operated. They said that the suspects did so in an attempt to hide their location and other technical details by using the Wi-Fi services of the hotels.

Investigators said that the gang came on their radar after the suspects allegedly cheated 1.61 lakh from KL Aganpal (70), a resident of a condominium on Golf Course Road, using his credit card details on September 25 this year.

On Aganpal’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cyber Crime police station (East) on October 19, and an investigation was launched, said police.

Police said that in the course of investigation, the suspects were found operating from a hotel on MG Road near Sector 14, where a raid was carried out on December 24, leading to their arrest.

The suspects were identified as Sandeep Saini, Mohammad Sohail, Mukesh Kumar, Sunil Saini, Pritam and Sushil Kumar, police said, adding that 10 mobile phones and a tablet were seized from their possession.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspects are on police remand till Wednesday.

According to police, the gang was operating for the last one year and three of its members are already behind the bars.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
