Tue, Dec 23, 2025
67.5 crore upgrade planned for Ardee City Road in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:27 am IST

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority plans service roads, footpaths, drains and re-carpeting on the 7.5 km stretch.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has prepared an estimate of around 67.5 crore for the construction and upgradation of the nearly 7.5 km-long Ardee City Road from IFFCO Chowk to Sector 56, officials said. A senior GMDA official said the final project cost has not yet been fixed.

Slip roads and improved drainage are proposed to reduce signal queues and pedestrian bottlenecks.
Slip roads and improved drainage are proposed to reduce signal queues and pedestrian bottlenecks.

The authority will first seek approval for the project from the GMDA chief executive officer and will then place it before the state chief minister for approval during an authority meeting, officials said.

At present, several stretches of the road lack service roads and footpaths on both sides despite heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement. The road currently has three lanes on either side and functions as a parallel corridor to the Golf Course Road, carrying a substantial volume of traffic. “The work on the new metro station near Fortis Hospital is expected to start soon and this will increase congestion on this stretch significantly. We plan to construct service roads, drains, footpaths on the 7.5 kms stretch apart from re-carpeting it to expand the capacity of this road,” said a senior GMDA official familiar with the project.

The official added that all major roads connecting to the stretch will be linked through slip roads to prevent long queues of vehicles at traffic signals. GMDA has also proposed the construction of an underpass near Z Chowk at the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. The underpass, planned with three lanes in each direction from IFFCO Chowk towards Golf Course Road, is estimated to cost around 80 crore.

“While the underpass is being planned, we will also have to take into account the proposed Namo Bharat train on this stretch and the work of Gurugram metro. The location where the proposed metro station and underpass are planned has a large number of underground utilities. It will take some time to take up the work on the underpass, but the work on expanding this road will be taken up on priority,” the official said.

Residents of sectors 28, 29, 44, 45, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 57, Sushant Lok I, II and III, RD City, as well as Wazirabad, Samaspur and Kanhai, are expected to benefit. “The expansion of this road will significantly increase its carrying capacity and reduce congestion,” the GMDA official said.

News / Cities / Gurugram / 67.5 crore upgrade planned for Ardee City Road in Gurugram
