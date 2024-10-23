Menu Explore
7 houses in Gurugram’s Saraswati Kunj demolished over violations

ByAbhishek Behl
Oct 23, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Seven houses in Saraswati Kunj were partially demolished and sealed for violations, with further actions planned against owners. Demolition drives also cleared illegal structures on MG Road.

Seven houses were partially demolished and sealed due to repeated violations, in a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj on Tuesday. The drive was undertaken by a joint team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

GMDA and DTCP officials said that as per the directions of the district administration, no construction is allowed in Saraswati Kunj Colony as the ownership of plots is under legal scrutiny and the matter is subjudice. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
GMDA and DTCP officials said that as per the directions of the district administration, no construction is allowed in Saraswati Kunj Colony as the ownership of plots is under legal scrutiny and the matter is subjudice. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

DTCP officials said that despite repeated notices, the violations did not stop. Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram said that among the seven properties, there were two houses which were sealed earlier but the owners had broken the seals on their own. “These two structures were demolished and now the department will also get FIRs registered against the owners. Four other houses were under various phases of construction and these have been partially demolished and sealed. In another house, an illegal godown was operational and it was sealed,” he said.

GMDA and DTCP officials said that as per the directions of the district administration, no construction is allowed in Saraswati Kunj Colony as the ownership of plots is under legal scrutiny and the matter is subjudice. “It is a warning to the plot owners to refrain from illegal construction or similar activities or they will face action,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, GMDA.

Moreover, the enforcement wing of GMDA carried out another demolition drive on MG Road and Sohna Road on Monday, officials said. Illegal kiosks, temporary structures, vending carts and wrongly parked vehicles were cleared.

RS Bhath said that 27 unauthorised carts were removed from MG road. The traffic police accompanied the GMDA team in the drive and issued 62 challans of wrong parking and towed away eight cars which were causing traffic congestion, he said.

