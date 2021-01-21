IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 79% coverage recorded on third day of vaccination drive
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

79% coverage recorded on third day of vaccination drive

At least 4,001 front-line healthcare workers in the district took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the district health department
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST

At least 4,001 front-line healthcare workers in the district took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the district health department. Nearly 79% turned up for a shot after walk-in vaccination of the registered beneficiaries was permitted by the government earlier this week.

In the last vaccination drive on Monday, only 60% of the targeted workforce received inoculation.

The health department expects to retain Thursday’s accelerated pace by covering healthcare workers from nursing homes and small clinics from Friday onwards. Only healthcare workers in government facilities and private hospitals have been covered so far in the three vaccination drives held in the city.

On Thursday, against the target of inoculating 4,661 people with Covishield, almost 3,786 (81%) took the jab at 49 vaccination sites. The takers for Covaxin, on the other hand, remained low, with 215 people getting inoculated out of 400 (54%) as hesitancy to fill the consent form continued to persist among health workers. The vaccination took place in at least 53 sites, which included 14 government sites and 17 big private hospitals, where multiple booths were set up.

Till now, a total of 7,490 health staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram— the highest in the state. In Haryana, at least 45, 893 people have received the first dose and are awaiting the second one to be administered 28 days later.

“We are still not satisfied with the vaccination numbers. More motivation is required to get rid of apprehensions regarding the vaccine. As Friday is the day for the routine immunisation, it is likely the vaccination numbers may fall. Inoculation will take place only in private hospitals,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Among various private hospitals, Columbia Asia Hospital vaccinated at least 120 health staff members, completing their Thursday’s target. Dr Nikhil Mishra, chief medical superintendent, Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “On Wednesday, the health department provided the hospital with the entire list of the staff registered on Co-WIN platform. We posted the information on the hospital’s social media group, apprising the staff about the walk-in. This expedited the process in comparison to Monday’s drive.”

Max Hospital also managed to achieve 95% of its target to vaccinate 330 health care staff. Arpita Mukherjee, vice president, operations, Max Hospital, said, “The new approach of walk-in has been helpful in conducting the vaccination drive. Three counters were set up for the vaccination, where doctors and staff directly came and got vaccinated within five minutes. Their phone numbers and ID proof were identified on Co-WIN platform.”

Mukherjee added that jab taken by many senior doctors of the hospital instilled confidence among the other health staff. “Considering the response received, we expect to cover our 2,400 health care workers by January 25,” said Mukherjee.

According to Mishra, vaccination being a voluntary exercise cannot be imposed on employees having apprehensions about taking the shot. The total staff of the Columbia Asia Hospital is 454, out of over 175 have been inoculated. “The drive will continue every day for the next few days in the hospitals. We not only have to cover our own staff but also an additional lot of 400 health workers from nursing homes and diagnostic centres within the vicinity,” said Mishra.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “From Friday onwards, the health staff from small nursing homes and clinics will be inoculated. They have been alloted vaccination sites in at least 12 private hospitals. Messages have been delivered to them through Indian Medical Association and to the medical officers.”

Meanwhile, in the government facilities, the process of inoculating staff from ESIC hospital and government dispensaries has already started. In community centre in Sector 10, pharmacists, ambulance drivers, doctors and their assisting staff from Islampur, Civil Lines received inoculation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature to rise till next week under influence of western disturbance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The city woke up to cold and foggy conditions on Thursday morning, when the minimum temperature settled at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal shops on green belts along Golf Course Ext Road demolished

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
In a drive to demolish encroachments and illegal establishments on green belts, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday demolished 35 shops on green belts along the Golf Course Extension Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt revises scheduled rates for construction items

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Almost three decades after the last revision of Haryana Schedule of Rates (HSR) — the prices paid by the government to contractors for purchasing raw material —the state government on Wednesday announced that a revised list of rates shall be effective from March1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lab results for suspected bird flu samples may take another week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Laboratory reports of two wild bird carcasses — a crow and an egret — which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to be tested for bird flu, are likely to take another week to arrive, said officials in the district animal husbandry department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram receives 39K additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Over 39,000 additional doses of Covishield — one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use — have been allocated for Gurugram to be given to the front-line healthcare workers as the second dose 28 days after their first vaccine shot, said district health department officials on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Grey-winged blackbird spotted for first time in Gurugram

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Birders this week confirmed the first sighting of a male grey-winged blackbird in Gurugram, in the Aravalli forests near Bhondsi Nature Park, on Bharat Yatra Kendra Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

79% coverage recorded on third day of vaccination drive

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
At least 4,001 front-line healthcare workers in the district took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the district health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of Cyberhub, in Gurugram. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
An aerial view of Cyberhub, in Gurugram. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
gurugram news

Driving on wrong side could invite permanent license termination in Gurugram

ANI, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The police have decided that if any accident happens due to wrong side driving, then the accused will be charged under Section 304 (2) of Indian Penal Code and will be given a minimum of 10 years punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to build open-air gyms in all city parks measuring more than an acre

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to equip at least half of the city’s parks with open-air gyms, said officials on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heritage structure in Faridabad to come under state protection

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The department of museum and archaeology has initiated the process of bringing Faridabad’s Rani ki Chattri under state protection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Autopsy points to murder in Manesar incident, case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The police have registered a case of murder in the death of a sub-inspector of the cooperative department based on the post-mortem examination report on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four key intersections to be made safer

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month initiatives, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to redesign four key intersections — Sector 44 intersection, Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk — within a month, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers’ Tiranga Rally halts traffic on Gurugram roads

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Traffic congestion was reported from across the city on Wednesday afternoon as more than 200 farmers took out a Tiranga Rally from Bajghera to Sadar via Palam Vihar and Sector 18, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP