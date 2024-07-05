The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) enforcement wing on Thursday said it has concluded its four-day anti-encroachment drive along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and has cleared around 80 acres of land along the green belt. 80 acres of encroached land cleared by GMDA

As part of the drive, GMDA removed around 100 hutments, 44 shops, and 12 nurseries illegally operating along SPR, officials said.

GMDA (enforcement) district town planner RS Bhath said most of the unauthorised constructions were found near roundabouts and junctions of SPR, which was leading to traffic congestion. “Timely announcements were made to ensure that violators can remove their belongings. However, it was found that many of them had not removed their encroachments, despite warnings, and had to be forcibly evicted. The traffic movement will be better now as these obstacles have been removed,” he said.

Bhath said that in order to ensure that children and senior citizens do not suffer due to rain, two hutments were allowed to stand so that people could take shelter in them. “We have informed the occupants that these two hutments would be removed from the green belt within two days, and they should make alternative arrangements. Around 80 acres of land in 30-metre green belts on both sides of SPR have been cleared of encroachment,” he said.

“Staffers have also been directed to revisit the road regularly so that none of the encroachers can come back. Violators will face an FIR if they encroach the green belts again,” he added.

On Thursday, the enforcement wing also carried out a demolition drive in Sakatpur village, where four boundary walls and two unauthorised structures spread over three acres were demolished. “During the drive, an appeal was made to the public that they should take prior permission from GMDA before commencing any construction or activity on agricultural land falling under the jurisdiction of the authority,” said Bhath.