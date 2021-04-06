Admin issues protocols to RWAs and malls, asks residents to work from home

The district administration on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures to residents’ welfare associations and managements of malls and shopping complexes because of the increasing Covid-19 infections in the city. The administration officials appealed to the public to avoid travelling and work from home, if possible, and recommended RWAs to maintain a record of residents travelling by air and share the details with the authorities concerned for better tracking of cases.

Ritesh Ranjan, divisional commissioner, Gurugram, who chaired a meeting of senior officials on the matter on Tuesday, directed the police and the district administration to enforce social distancing and mask discipline strictly.

The district administration recommended that residents, who have travelled abroad, should inform the same to the RWAs, self-quarantine for two weeks and in case of symptoms, get themselves tested. The RWAs were also directed to share information about such residents with the health department.

In the last three weeks, the city has witnessed rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection. The district reported 3,355 active cases on Tuesday evening, a sharp spike from around 600 active cases on March 15. There has been sharp rise in positivity rate as well, from 2.5% to 7.8% in this period.

Taking cognizance of the fact that Gurugram has a large number of high-rise buildings, Ranjan said that directions must be issued to private condominiums and offices disallowing more than two persons to travel in an elevator at a go. He also directed the district administration to keep a tab on social functions and gatherings, as the wedding season will start soon and it has to be ensured that Covid-appropriate behaviours are adhered to.

“The threat posed by Covid-19 is still very serious and as such, everyone must follow the safeguards and avoid undue travel. Everyone needs to keep strict vigil as this is a critical time,” Ranjan said in the meeting.

Pradip Rahi, the president of Ramprastha City RWA said that they will follow the directions issued by the district administration, but it would be tough to get travel details from individual residents due to fear of harassment. “We have already asked the security detail and estate management to track the movement of visitors. Checking (temperatures) with infrared thermometers has already started. We will also request residents to share travel details as it will help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Another resident, who wished anonymity, said that they will not share details with the RWA as this would compromise their privacy. “The RWAs should be kept under check or else, they start dictating terms and this makes life miserable for many,” the resident said.

The deputy commissioner for Gurugram, Yash Garg, said that the administration’s permission must be taken, besides a no-objection certificate from the police and other departments, for all social functions related to education, entertainment, politics, sports and culture, among others.

Due to the rising Covid-19 infections, the Gurugram administration capped the limit for indoor functions at 200, not exceeding half the capacity, while extending the cap to 500 for outdoor spaces.

Garg said, “The committees formed at subdivision, tehsil and block levels will conduct inspections in their areas and enforce the safeguards prescribed for curbing the spread of Covid-19,” said Garg, adding that strict action would be taken against violators who don’t follow the safety protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and similar safety rules.”